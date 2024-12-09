Patna (Bihar) [India], December 9 (ANI): The passengers of the SpiceJet Q400 aircraft operating from Delhi to Shillong that was diverted to Patna due technical snag were told that an evening flight to Guwahati has been arranged for them and from there they will again fly to Shillong.

"They (airline admin) are saying that there is some technical glitch. They are saying that an evening flight to Guwahati has been arranged and from there we will go to Shillong," Shweta a passanger of the flight told ANI.

Another passenger Madhurita emphasised the need for the airlines to be careful in all aspects.

"We have been told that there was a crack in the windshield. All the airlines should take care of all these things. They are saying that we will fly to Guwahati at 8 pm and then to Shillong," she said.

Two SpiceJet flights-one heading to Shillong and the other to Kochi-were diverted on Monday due to technical issues.

A SpiceJet Q400 aircraft bound for Kochi returned to its origin airport of Chennai due to a technical issue. A SpiceJet spokesperson said, "On December 9, 2024, SpiceJet Q400 aircraft operating from Chennai to Kochi returned to Chennai due to a technical issue. The aircraft landed safely and the passengers were deplaned normally."

Another flight operating from Delhi to Shillong was diverted to Patna after a crack on its windshield was observed, the airlines said. The SpiceJet flight 2950 Delhi to Shillong landed at Patna airport after the crack was observed.

The Spice Jet spokesperson said, "There were multiple layers of windshield and only one layer of a particular window had a crack and the diversion was purely a precautionary measure. The aircraft made a normal landing and not an emergency landing. Passengers were deplaned normally. Pressurization was normal throughout the flight, added the spokesperson." (ANI)

