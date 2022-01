Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi being administered precaution dose of COVID-19 vaccine in Delhi on Tuesday. [Photo/ANI]

New Delhi [India], January 11 (ANI): Stating that "hope, not horror" is needed to fight COVID-19, Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Tuesday urged all the eligible citizens to take the precaution dose of coronavirus vaccine.

Speaking to ANI after receiving the precaution dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, Naqvi said, "I took my precaution dose on payment today."

"We need hope and not horror to fight with Covid-19. All eligible people should get administered with precaution dose," added the Union Minister.

Meanwhile, as India, on Monday, began administering 'precaution doses' under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded those who got vaccinated today and requested all those who are eligible to get vaccinated.

"India began administering precaution doses. Kudos to those who have got vaccinated today. I would request all those who are eligible to get vaccinated. As we all know, vaccination remains among the most effective means to fight COVID-19," the Prime Minister tweeted on Monday.

Over 9 lakh "Precaution Doses" were administered to the identified categories of beneficiaries for COVID vaccination today, the Health Ministry said yesterday.

The administration of 'precaution dose' of COVID-19 vaccine to healthcare, frontline workers and those above 60 years in the country began on Monday.

The online registration for 'precaution dose' on the Co-WIN platform began on Friday (January 8).

All HCWs, FLWs and citizens aged 60 years or above with comorbidities will be able to access the vaccination for precaution dose through their existing Co-WIN account. The precaution dose can only be taken after 9 months i.e., 39 weeks from the date of administration of 2nd dose. (ANI)

