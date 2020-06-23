By By Amit Kumar

New Delhi [India], June 23 (ANI): Biju Janata Dal (BJD) vice president and Rajya Sabha MP from Odisha Prasanna Acharya on Tuesday said that his party salute the valour of Indian Army on Ladakh border and assured the government that his party and the entire country is with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on China issue.

"We are all standing with the government, the whole country stands with the government and I am confident that the government will take whatever steps are needed to protect the self-respect of the country," the Rajya Sabha MP said while speaking to ANI.

"The way Indian soldiers have given befitting reply to the PLA at Galwan valley during the violent face-off the whole country feels proud and we all thank our soldiers. I pay tribute to those who have been martyred while protecting the border of the country," Acharya added.

Acharya further stated that it has become a habit of the Chinese government and the Chinese military that they try to infiltrate in such a way. But I want to say that India is no longer the old India. We are fully capable to give a befitting reply to every action of China.

Corps commanders of Indian and Chinese armies held 11-hour long talks on Monday to resolve the tensions between the two countries following the violent clashes in Galwan Valley

India demanded a return to the status quo in April, asking the Chinese to remove the additional buildup done in the Galwan and Pangong Tso areas.

Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane today visited Leh after the Army Commanders' Conference, to review the on-ground situation and the progress in talks with the Chinese military. (ANI)

