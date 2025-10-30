Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 30 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary on Thursday threw down the gauntlet to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), challenging them to a debate on corruption.

Speaking in Srinagar, Choudhary asserted that the National Conference (NC) is willing to face scrutiny, but the BJP should be prepared to answer for its own alleged corruption. The Deputy CM demanded a CBI investigation into the alleged irregularities and violations committed by the BJP during its tenure.

"The BJP should hold a debate on corruption for two hours. We will expose the BJP. If there is the most corrupt party, it is the BJP, and the BJP is simply blaming the National Conference to hide its own corruption of ten years. Our hands are clean... The CBI should investigate the irregularities and violations it committed over these 11 years...," the NC leader told ANI.

The National Conference has long been at the forefront of Jammu and Kashmir's politics, and its leaders have consistently denied allegations of corruption. The BJP has not yet responded to Choudhary's challenge, but it has previously denied corruption allegations and emphasised its commitment to good governance and accountability.

"Anyone who is working against the interests of India, irrespective of his religion, action should be taken against him," Surinder Choudhary said, in response to a query on J-K administration terminating services of two employees over the alleged terror links.

He also spoke about the detention of Mehraj Malik, the lone legislator of the Aam Aadmi Party unity in Jammu and Kashmir. He slammed the LG Manoj Sinha administration for slapping the PSA on Mehraj Malik, the lone legislator of the Aam Aadmi Party unity in the Union Territory, "without any reason."

"...Whoever did not, action should not be taken against (Innocent)...You (J-K LG Administration of Jammu and Kashmir) slapped Mehraj Malik with the Public Safety Act without any reason, owing to his argument with a DC. Therefore, two laws would not work out in India"

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Leader of Opposition and BJP MLA Sunil Sharma on Thursday slammed the state government over alleged irregularities in tender allotments and in flood relief efforts. While walking out of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly, Sharma questioned the delay in submitting the loss assessment report to the Indian government following the August floods.

"Jammu and Kashmir suffered huge losses in August. Due to floods, poor people's houses were destroyed, crops were destroyed, horticultural land was destroyed, structures were destroyed, livestock was destroyed, and people pinned their hopes on the Jammu and Kashmir government," Sharma told ANI.

"Ministers of the Indian government came here for loss assessment. The Jammu and Kashmir government was asked to submit a report. The loss assessment report has not yet been submitted to the Indian government," he added. (ANI)

