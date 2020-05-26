India News | Web Portal Owner Booked for Spreading Fake News in Punjab's Kapurthala

Phagwara, May 26 (PTI) A web portal owner was booked for allegedly spreading fake news regarding COVID-19 cases in Punjab's Kapurthala district, police said on Tuesday.

The website allegedly published fake news that some officials of a private university were found positive for the novel coronavirus, they said.

A case under relevant sections of the Disaster Management Act and the Indian Penal Code was registered against Vinod Kumar on the complaint lodged by the university, police said.

