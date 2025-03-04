New Delhi, Mar 4 (PTI) Delhi Divisional Railway Manager Sukhwinder Singh was transferred on Tuesday, according to an official order issued over a fortnight after a stampede killed 18 passengers at the New Delhi Railway Station.

Singh was appointed Delhi Division DRM in July 2023 and his two-year term was ending later this year.

The transfer order issued by the Railway Ministry said Pushpesh R Tripathi from the North Central Railway Zone will replace Singh. However, the order did not say anything about Singh's new posting.

"The Ministry of Railways has with the approval of the President decided that Shri Pushpesh R Tripathi, NFHAG (non-functional higher administrative grade)/IRSEE (Indian Railway Service of Electrical Engineers)/North Central Railway should be transferred and posted as DRM/Delhi/Northern Railway vice Shri Sukhwinder Singh, IRSEE, orders for whom will follow," the order said.

Railway officials denied suggestion that Singh's transfer was linked with the February 15 stampede, but sources said his new posting has been pushed forward due to the tragedy at the New Delhi Station that killed 18 people and injured dozens.

