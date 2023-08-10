North 24 Parganas (West Bengal) [India], August 10 (ANI): Two persons were seriously injured in an explosion which took place while they were allegedly assembling a crude bomb in the North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal, officials said on Wednesday.

Police said preliminary investigation suggests that the explosion occurred while they assembling the bomb at home.

Further, according to the police, the incident occurred at ward no. 7 of Kamarhati city in North 24 Parganas district.

A huge police contingent was deployed in the area in light of the incident.

Assistant Commissioner of Police, Subir Roy, along with fire department officials were present at the spot at the time of filing this report.

Further investigation is underway in the matter. (ANI)

