Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], October 5 (ANI): West Bengal unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has called for a 12-hour bandh in Barrackpore on Monday, nearly 50 km from Kolkata in protest against the alleged murder of party councillor Manish Shukla in Titagarh.

Sanjay Singh, General Secretary, Arjun Singh, vice-president and Saumitra Khan, president, BJYM will be present in various protests at Barrackpore, as per an official release of the party.

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar has summoned top officials of the Mamata Banerjee government to the Raj Bhavan at 10 am on Monday after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) councillor Manish Shukla was allegedly shot dead in Titagarh of North 24 Parganas on Sunday.

West Bengal unit of BJP has accused TMC of killing Shukla and demanded a CBI probe into the matter.

Jagdeep Dhankhar has summoned the West Bengal Additional Chief Secretary (Home) and the DGP for today (Monday) in the wake of "worsening law and order situation" leading to the dastardly killing of Councillor Manish Shukla in Titagarh.

"Bengal is now being turned into a place where murders are normalised! Manish Shukla, BJP councillor from Titagarh was shot by TMC goons. These series of murders clearly indicates towards your inevitable end of TMC," the BJP state unit said in a tweet.

BJP's Central Observer for West Bengal, Kailash Vijayvargiya demanded Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the matter.

"BJP worker Manish Shukla has been shot dead in front of Titagarh Police Station (in North 24 Parganas district). This matter should be investigated by CBI," Vijayvargiya said in a tweet.

BJP's state president Dilip Ghosh called the incident as "Political terrorism" of TMC.

"The horrific murder of BJP's youth leader, lawyer and former councillor Manish Shukla is reprehensible. This is an example of the bloody politics of Paschim Banga under TMC. Can any justice be expected from this state Government? #PoliticalTerrorism of TMC," Ghosh said in a tweet.

BJP's state vice president Arjun Singh in a tweet said, "Manish was my younger brother, always stood with me as my shield. Today he is martyred for the land of Bengal, Barrackpore and Bengal will remember this sacrifice. TMC, its leaders and police will all have to bear the brunt of this mistake and misdeeds."(ANI)

