New Delhi [India], March 29 (ANI): The meeting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with BJP MPs from West Bengal, which was earlier scheduled for March 30, has been postponed to March 31.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs from West Bengal were to meet PM Modi over breakfast on Wednesday morning, as per the earlier schedule at the 7 Lok Kalyan Marg, the official residence of the PM.

The MPs will now meet PM Modi on Thursday, which is March 31.

PM Modi often meets MPs of different states during the Parliament session.

PM Modi talks more on non-political issues in these meetings, mostly about motivating MPs to do more.Recently, PM Modi interacted with MPs of Bihar and Jharkhand. (ANI)

