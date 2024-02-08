Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], February 8 (ANI): Reacting to the annual budget presented by the West Bengal government on Thursday, BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul said the budget is focused on electoral politics as Lok Sabha polls are around the corner.

State Finance Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya presented a budget of Rs 3,66,166 crore in the state assembly on Thursday.

Also Read | India To Put New Meteorological Satellite INSAT-3DS Into Orbit on February 17, Says ISRO.

"It is the politics of pulling the votes after one and a half months. What is there for employment for the youth... 'Paisa do aur vote khareedo'. Only this is happening... From where will 5 lakh government jobs come? Where is the balance sheet? Their strategy is to loot money from the schemes of the central government, take loans and do politics by purchasing votes," said BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul.

The West Bengal government presented its annual budget. The financial assistance under Lakshmir Bhandar has been increased to 1,000 Rs for women in the general category and raised to 1,200 Rs for SC/ST women.

Also Read | Indian Economy Transformed From 'Fragile Five' to 'Top Five' Economies: White Paper.

At the same time, the allowance for women belonging to tribal groups has also increased. Along with this, the allowances of the Civic Police, Green Police, and Village Police have also increased. 'Kalpataru' budget presented before polls. The state government also allocates Rs 3,700 crore to clear the wages of 21 lakh MGNREGA workers.

The budget also has grants for new artisans, handlooms, and Khadi weavers. "New Artisans & Weavers (death benefit) scheme to grant 2 lakh (one time) to kin of registered artisans & weavers aged 18-60 years on account of untimely demise.

New scheme for Handloom & Khadi weavers with one-time settlement, working capital assistance, or subsidised yarn," mentions the budget.

DA has been further hiked by 4% effective from May 2024. In December 2023, Mamata Banerjee Govt had hiked it and brought it to 10% effective from Jan 2024. May onwards it will be additional 4%. Monthly salary of contractual Group D & Group C employees hiked. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)