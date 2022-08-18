Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], August 18 (ANI): After posters of Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Abhishek Banerjee claiming "new TMC will come in the next six months" were put up in Kolkata, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday took a dig at the ruling party in West Bengal, saying people no longer have faith in Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Interestingly, the posters did not have TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee's photo, it was only Abhishek Banerjee who was on the posters stating "In the next 6 months, a new TMC will come out. Just as the people wanted it to be."

The posters were put up in the Hazra area of south Kolkata considered to be the citadel of Mamata Banerjee. Now, the "new Trinamool" and missing of Mamata Banerjee's photo has created a buzz in the political circle of Bengal.

BJP took a potshot at TMC over the posters saying people have lost faith in Mamata Banerjee. The party also said it is an attempt by the TMC government to divert people's attention from its corrupt practices.

West Bengal BJP spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya said, "Some posters appeared saying that a new face is coming in TMC. Does it mean that people no more trust Mamata Banerjee and that TMC needs a new face? People are against TMC's loot. The party's days are numbered."

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said, "Some people are uncomfortable with the pictures that revealed mountains of cash at multiple locations in the state. That is why to change the fact, it was done (posters were put up), but Bengal's people are aware of the truth."

Meanwhile, TMC vice-president Joy Prakash Majumdar said Mamata Banerjee is the supreme leader of the party and there is no ambiguity over the fact.

"Mamata Banerjee gave birth to TMC. She is the Supreme leader and there is no doubt about it. Abhishek Banerjee has reiterated time and again that Mamata Banerjee is our only leader. The posters might have been put up by some over-excited worker," Majumdar told ANI. (ANI)

