New Delhi [India], April 14 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee paid tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar on his 135th birth anniversary on Monday.

In a post on X, Banerjee wrote, "Solemnly remembering the Father of the Constitution of India, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, on his birth anniversary."

Fondly known as 'Babasaheb', Ambedkar was the chief architect of the Indian Constitution and is thus also called the 'Father of the Indian Constitution'. Ambedkar was also the first law and justice minister of independent India.

Babasaheb was born into an impoverished Dalit Mahar Family in Madhya Pradesh. He fought tirelessly for the equal rights of marginalised sections of society. Later, he was revered as a 'Dalit Icon' for his contributions towards their rights.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar on his birth anniversary, emphasising that it is due to his inspiration that the country continues to strive towards realising the dream of social justice today.

In a post on X, PM Modi asserted that Ambedkar's principles and ideals would strengthen and accelerate the creation of a self-reliant and developed India.

"On behalf of all the countrymen, I bow down to Bharat Ratna Pujya Babasaheb on his birth anniversary. It is due to his inspiration that the country is dedicatedly engaged in realising the dream of social justice today. His principles and ideals will give strength and momentum to the creation of an 'Atmanirbhar' and 'Viksit' India," the Prime Minister said.

On the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti, PM Modi will launch several development projects in Haryana today.

According to the Prime Minister's Office, PM Modi will travel to Hisar, where, at around 10:15 AM, he will flag off a commercial flight from Hisar to Ayodhya and lay the foundation stone of the new terminal building. He will also address a public meeting.

At around 12:30 PM, he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of development projects in Yamuna Nagar and address the gathering on the occasion. (ANI)

