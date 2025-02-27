Kalyani (WB), Feb 27 (PTI) A POCSO court in West Bengal's Nadia district on Thursday pronounced a gym trainer guilty of raping a minor girl in 2021.

The sentence for the crime will be delivered on Friday.

The judge of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) court at Ranaghat pronounced the man guilty of rape of the 14-year-old minor girl.

The prosecution stated that the girl was lured by the trainer to his gymnasium at Nichu Bazar in the Bagula area of the district on December 31, 2021, and raped her.

On a complaint by her family members on January 29, 2022, at Hanskhali police station, the accused was arrested.

The charge sheet in the case was filed within the statutory period and the trial was held thereafter.

