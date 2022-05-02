Howrah (West Bengal) [India], May 2 (ANI): The Belur math of Ramkrishna Mission, founded by Swami Vivekananda, celebrated the 125th Anniversary of the Foundation of the Ramakrishna Mission on Sunday.

"A huge number of devotees have arrived in the Belur math. There is great enthusiasm among them," said Swami Satyapriya Nanda, Monk in Belur Math situated in the Howrah district of West Bengal.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also extended her wishes to the monks and devotees attached to the Ramakrishna Mission.

"I convey my best wishes to the monks and devotees of, and all the students' community attached to, the Order of the Ramakrishna Mission on their 125th-year celebrations. May the message of Thakur- Ma- Swamiji continue to inspire us all," tweeted Mamata Banerjee.

According to the Belur math website, Ramakrishna Mission and Ramakrishna Math are non-political, non-sectarian spiritual organizations which have been engaged in various forms of humanitarian, and social service activities for more than a century.

The organizations were brought into existence by Sri Ramakrishna (1836-1886), the great 19th-century saint from Bengal and his chief disciple, Swami Vivekananda (1863-1902), one of the foremost thinkers and religious leaders of the present age. (ANI)

