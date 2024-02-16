Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], February 16 (ANI): The West Bengal State Higher Secondary Exams for Class XII students got underway in the state on Friday. A total of 1.59 lakh students are set to undertake the examinations.

To guarantee the safety and security of the examinees, extensive police arrangements have been put in place at the examination centres.

The higher secondary examinations are scheduled to continue until the 29th of this month, allowing ample time for students to complete their assessments. This extended duration ensures a thorough and fair evaluation process for all participants.

The headmistress of Siliguri Girls High Secondary School, welcomed all the students appearing for the exam on the first day.

"Today's exam is Bengali, serving as the first language for some and the second language for others. The board has implemented valuable measures this year. If any student is carrying an electronic device, they should hand it over to their parents to avoid any trouble. Right now, everything is in order," the headmistress said.

"I would like to remind all students to approach the exam with a calm mind, give their 100%, and wear a broad smile after the results are out," she added.

Earlier, the class 10 and 12 exams for the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) began on Thursday across the country and 26 other countries.

As per the CBSE, this year, more than 39 lakh students from India and 26 other countries will take the exam. In Delhi, 5,80,192 students will participate in the board examinations from 877 examination centres.

Due to the current situation in Delhi, the CBSE has advised all students to leave their homes early so that they can reach their examination centers on time.

They have advised students to use metro services to reach the examination centers, which are running smoothly. (ANI)

