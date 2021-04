Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 23 (ANI): Amid rising cases of COVID-19 cases across the country, West Bengal Home Secretary HK Dwivedi is scheduled to hold a meeting on COVID-19 situation in the state later today, with a special focus on oxygen supply chain management.

"West Bengal Home Secretary to hold a video conferencing with the District Magistrates today regarding emerging issues related to COVID-19, with a special focus on oxygen supply chain management," said the state government source.

Accordig to the Unon Health Ministry, West Bengal is among the twelve states displaying an upward trajectory in daily new cases.

As per the ministry, the state reported 11,948 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

India recorded 3,32,730 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the highest single-day spike since the pandemic broke out last year. India has crossed the mark of 3 lakh COVID-19 cases for two consecutive days now.

This has taken the cumulative count of the COVID infection in the country to 1,62,63,695.

According to the official data issued by the Union Health Ministry, the country has recorded 2,263 new deaths due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

As many as 1,86,920 people have succumbed to the viral infection in India so far. There are 24,28,616 active COVID-19 cases in the country now.

As many as 1,36,48,159 recoveries have been reported so far, out of which 1,93,279 were reported in the last 24 hours.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 27,44,45,653 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to April 22. Of these, 17,40,550 were tested yesterday.Meanwhile, the total number of vaccine doses administered in the country stands at 13,54,78,420. (ANI)

