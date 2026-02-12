Murshidabad (West Bengal) [India], February 12 (ANI): Jan Unnayan Party Chief Humayun Kabir on Monday launched the 'Babri Yatra' march from Plassey in Nadia district to Rejinagar in Murshidabad district.

Speaking during the yatra, Kabir said, "The work of Babri Masjid has been started, and today the Babri Yatra has also started... This yatra will end after we cover 285 kilometres."

The march aims to cover a distance of 285 kilometres, highlighting issues related to the Babri Masjid.

On Wednesday, the construction phase of a new mosque, which is intended to be named the 'Babri Masjid' in Murshidabad's Rejinagar, was declared to be completed within the next 2 years.

Kabir expressed gratitude to the people standing with him. Construction of the proposed new mosque in Beldanga, Murshidabad, will begin today. Jan Unnayan Party Chief, Humayun Kabir, intends to name the 'Babri Masjid.'

"I am very happy. I thank the Almighty. So many people are standing with me today, and I thank all of them. Let others oppose me. In the next two years, I hope the Babri Masjid structure will be completed. Building Temples is fine, but if a Muslim wants to construct a Masjid, they are opposing it. We will throw them out of power," he added.

Earlier in January, Kabir confirmed the construction of a hospital and a university, along with the construction of the Babri Masjid.

"A Babri Masjid will be built here, a hospital will be built, a university will be built, and facilities will be created for the benefit of the people...," Kabir informed at a 3-day event in Murshidabad until January 5 to "strengthen ties with the Muslim community," Kabir had said.

Speaking to ANI, Kabir emphasised the involvement of people from various castes in the construction of the masjid.

"People of all castes have come here with their goods and are doing business. I haven't stopped anyone...," said Kabir. He further confirmed the undisputed and uninterrupted prayers every Friday in the mosque once it's built.

"Construction of the mosque has already begun, and until it is completed, prayers will be held here every Friday... No one has the courage to stop us from offering prayers here," he said. (ANI)

