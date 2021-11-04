Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 4 (ANI): West Bengal reported 919 new COVID-19 cases and 14 deaths in the past 24 hours, informed the state health department on Wednesday.

According to the state health bulletin, the number of active cases in the state stands at 8,152.With 879 recoveries reported in the last 24 hours, a total of 15,68,088 people have recovered in the state so far.

The daily positivity rate is 2.24 per cent.

The recovery rate in the state stands at 98.29 per cent while the case fatality rate is 1.20 per cent.

As many as 15,95,414 COVID-19 cases have been reported in the state so far and a total of 19,174 people have succumbed to the virus in the state.

A total of 1,93,37,544 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in the state so far including 41,017 tests conducted in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

