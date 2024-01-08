Murshidabad, January 8: A person was shot dead on Sunday by unidentified assailants in West Bengal's Bahrampur. Biplab Kundu, a TMC leader from Berhampur-Murshidabad, claimed that the deceased, identified as Satyan Chowdhury was ruling party of the state- Trinamool Congress (TMC). West Bengal Shocker: TMC District General Secretary Shot Dead in Broad Daylight in Murshidabad.

Sayan Chowdhury was rushed to a hospital, but was declared dead on arrival. "It is a sad incident. Besides being a social worker, Satyan Chowdhury has been associated with our party since its inception," Biplab Kundu said. He further demanded for a fair probe into the matter. "I am hopeful that the police will get to the bottom of this and a fair investigation is conducted," Biplab Kundu added. West Bengal: 10 Children Dead Within 24 Hours at Murshidabad Hospital, Probe On (Watch Video).

The Superintendent of Police of Murshidabad, Surya Pratap Yadav, said that the police have launched an investigation. "We are investigating the matter. Two bullets were fired," he said. Reacting to the incident, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury appealed to the police to conduct a thorough probe. "He was my close friend. I appeal to the police to conduct a thorough probe and find and punish the culprit," the Congress leader said.

