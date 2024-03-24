Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], March 24 (ANI): West Bengal Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari said that the West Bengal police is the finest weapon of Mamata Banerjee and claimed that a section of IPS officers work as party functionaries of the Trinamool Congress.

"West Bengal police is the finest weapon of Mamata Banerjee. A section of the IPS officers functions as the party functionaries of the TMC and hence it's very difficult to have a fair election here," Adhikari said, speaking to ANI on Sunday.

The senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader claimed that out of 19 accused named in the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) report, only three are in prison and among the remaining 16, some have been fielded by the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in the Lok Sabha polls.

"The entire country knows about post-poll violence. Of those 19 named in the NHRC report only three are in jail, the remaining 16, in which few are TMC candidates (in Lok Sabha elections) should be caught or sent outside the state," Adhikari said.

Requesting the Election Commission to pay special attention to West Bengal, Adhikari pointed out that the state is prone to poll violence.

"After 2021, 15 states went into elections, but post-poll violence did not take place anywhere. After 2021, local bodies elections took place in 20 states, there was no need to send 820 crore paramilitary forces anywhere except Bengal. Hence I'll request the ECI to pay more attention here," the senior BJP leader said.

In a letter written to the CEO of West Bengal, Adhikari requested the Commission's "immediate intervention" and "immediate deployment" of Special Observer and Special Police Observer at Canning and Dinhata.

On the complaint filed by the BJP delegation, to the poll body about an incident of violence at Canning East assembly constituency, Adhikari said, "Yesterday, a youth party worker of the BJP, Shantanu Ghorai, was murdered. We told the CEO that a special observer should be appointed to look into this case. There should be a spot visit at Canning and Dinhata."

Speaking about other complaints, the senior BJP leader said, "We have raised a strong protest against the way the police welfare board is working to confiscate postal ballots...Contractual staff are getting salaries from the home department. By saying this, the state government is including them in the polling party. We have also filed a complaint against this." (ANI)

