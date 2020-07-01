Kolkata, Jul 1 (PTI) West Bengal reported 15 more COVID-19 fatalities on Wednesday, pushing the death toll due to the contagion to 683, even as the infection tally rose to 19,170 with 611 fresh cases, the health department said.

Seven deaths were registered in Kolkata, four in North 24 Parganas, two in Howrah and one each in Jalpaiguri and South 24 Parganas districts, it said in a bulletin.

The state has 5,959 active COVID-19 cases.

Since Tuesday, at least 398 people have recovered from the disease, while 9,558 samples were tested, the bulletin added.

