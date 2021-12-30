Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], December 30 (ANI): West Bengal reported 2,128 new COVID cases, and 12 deaths on Thursday, said the state health department.

The state reported 11 Omicron cases so far.

With 1,067 new recoveries in the last 24 hours, the total recoveries from the disease reach 16,06,501.

The active number of COVID cases stands at 8,776. The new fatalities pushed the death toll due to the disease in the state to 19,757

Meanwhile, India reported 13,154 new COVID-19 cases and 268 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday.

The tally of Omicron COVID-19 variant cases in the country has gone up to 961 with maximum cases reported from Delhi (263) and Maharashtra (252).With this, the country's COVID-19 tally has risen to 34,822,040 while the death toll has mounted to 4,80,860.

The ministry informed that the active caseload in the country stands at 82,402 constituting 0.24 per cent of the total cases. (ANI)

