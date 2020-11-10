Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 10 (ANI): West Bengal reported 3,891 new positive cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday taking the total count of cases to 4,13,112.

According to the State Health Department, 4,415 patients were discharged today and total number of discharged patients has gone up to 3,72,265.

The death toll has gone up to 7,403 with 53 more people succumbing to the coronavirus.

With 38,074 new COVID-19 infections reported in the last 24 hours, India's total case count has gone up to 85,91,731. (ANI)

