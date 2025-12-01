Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], December 1 (ANI): The sex workers of Siliguri held a candlelight march on the eve of World AIDS Day in Siliguri on Sunday.

The West Bengal Voluntary Health Association Project Director, Tarun Maity, discussing the objective of the candle march, said that this march was held in memory of those who lost their lives due to HIV/AIDS.

Also Read | Parliament Winter Session 2025: Congress Gives Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha To Discuss SIR.

"... We held a candlelight march in the memories of those who lost their lives due to HIV/AIDS and also tried to give the shape of Red Ribbon with the candles... We are trying to make people aware through our activities like today..." Maity told ANI.

The State's Voluntary Project Director further stated that cases of HIV and sexually transmitted infections have significantly declined in the red-light area, and emphasised that with greater awareness, such cases can be reduced even further.

Also Read | Ladki Bahin Yojana November 2025 Installment Date: When Will Women Beneficiaries in Maharashtra Get 17th Kist of INR 1,500? Check Latest Update.

"Unlike what is believed, that HIV comes from women of red-light area, but this belief is not correct...it is the red light area that has fewer cases of HIV... Under our TI project, we are distributing condoms and are giving education, but in this area, the cases of HIV infection have become less...even STI and STD infection too have become less...That is why we want to say if everybody becomes aware, then such cases can be reduced even further," said Maity.

Meanwhile, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare JP Nadda is set to lead the national-level observance of World AIDS Day 2025 at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi, on December 1, an official statement said.

Senior officials, including the Secretary, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare; the Additional Secretary & Director General, NACO; and the Director General of Health Services, will be present, reaffirming the Government of India's unwavering commitment to advancing the national response to HIV prevention, treatment, care, and stigma elimination.

The event, organised by the National AIDS Control Organisation (NACO), will bring together government leaders, development partners, youth representatives, community advocates, people living with HIV (PLHIV), and frontline health workers, reflecting a united approach to accelerating India's journey towards ending AIDS as a public health threat. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)