Darjeeling (West Bengal) [India], July 20 (ANI): BJP MP from Darjeeling, Raju Bista on Sunday attacked the TMC led West Bengal government over an alleged incident of gangrape and murder of a teenage girl in Chopra, in the North Dinajpur district.

Taking to Twitter, Bista said that 'All of West Bengal has been terrorised by TMC goons'

"TMC promised to turn Kolkata to London and Darjeeling to Switzerland, it never happened. But today, all of West Bengal has been terrorised by TMC goons. A 15-yr-old child of a BJP Karyakarta was raped and murdered in Chopra, yet the WB Govt is sleeping," he tweeted.

"We will not tolerate this lawlessness anymore. We will not allow Gundaraj to flourish in Bengal. We will not tolerate TMCs Gundaraj anymore. Enough is enough, we have to eradicate this politics of terror and murder from Bengal," he said in the tweet.

BJP leader further said that he has requested Union Home Minister Amit Shah and West Bengal, governor Jagdeep Dhankhar to intervene in the matter.

"I have requested Hon'ble Union Home Minister @AmitShah ji and Hon'ble Governor H. E @jdhankhar1 ji to intervene and ensure that the murderers of our daughter from North Bengal is brought to justice. I have requested for a Central Probe into her murder," he tweeted.

In a subsequent tweet, he said, "I am deeply hurt and enraged at the heinous murder of a bright 15-year-old child, from Chopra block of North Dinajpur district, which falls under my Lok Sabha constituency (Darjeeling). She had only recently completed her Madhyamik (Class X) exams."

An angry mob torched burnt at least three police vehicles and two public buses at Kalgach area in Chopra over an alleged incident of gangrape and murder of a teenaged girl on Sunday afternoon.

According to protesters, on Saturday night at around 11 pm, a 15-year-old girl went missing and was spotted this morning 700 meters away from her home in a brutal condition. Villagers took her to the Islampur hospital where doctors declared her dead.

Meanwhile, the West Bengal Police had on Sunday night in a series of tweets said that according to the preliminary report of the post mortem examination the cause of death was "effect of poison."

"Today morning Islampur PD received reliable information about the death of a young girl of Chopra PS area. Family members or any other associated persons didn't inform Police. Police contacted the family and sent the body for Post Mortem," West Bengal Police tweeted.

"Inquest by a magistrate and videography of the Post Mortem was done. As per the PM report cause of death is "effect of poison". No injury marks anywhere in the body has been found. There is no sign of sexual or physical assault... " it said in another tweet.

The police said that the girl's family did not lodge any complaint and police acted on its own.

"Although L&O problem has been created over the issue, yet no complaint has been lodged with police," the Police tweeted. (ANI)

