Yaithibi Loukon (Manipur) [India], July 23 (ANI): Manipur Police Housing Corporation Superintending Engineer on Sunday informed that the temporary shelter houses being constructed for displaced families in Manipur’s Yaithibi Loukon and Thoubal districts have made 30-35 per cent progress so far, adding that the work started on July 4.

Superintending Engineer, Manipur Police Housing Corporation, P Brojendra Singh said, “I am in charge of these temporary shelter houses being constructed for displaced families...This work started on July 4. We've made 30-35 per cent progress till now.”

Also Read | Rain Forecast and Weather Update: IMD Issues Heavy Rainfall Alert for Konkan, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Other Regions Till July 27.

“A total of 800 families may be accommodated here...We will provide an attached toilet for 50 families and one combined kitchen will also be given...", he added.

Earlier in June this year, the Manipur Government in a statement said that it is making efforts to reissue lost or destroyed documents and cards of people who were displaced from their native villages and are now in relief camps.

Also Read | Manipur Horror: Freedom Fighter's 80-Year-Old Wife Burnt Alive By Armed Group in Kakching Amid Attack.

Such documents include Bank Passbooks, CMHT cards, Ayushman Bharat Cards, Ration Cards, Old age pension cards, and Aadhaar cards.

The Additional Chief Secretary (RD&PR) of the Manipur government informed that there is a provision under MGNREGA that special MGNREGA job cards can be prepared for those persons who are presently in relief camps across the State. These job cards will be of temporary nature until the beneficiaries could return to their native villages.

The Deputy Commissioners through the BDOs will start the preparation of the cards and identification of works which can be taken up.

For those persons in relief camps in urban areas, work under the MGNREGA job cards could be taken up in the nearest rural area. As instructed by the Commissioner (Health), CMOs and staff are visiting the relief camps and are collecting the necessary details for the reconstruction/regeneration of CMHT and Ayushman Bharat cards. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)