New Delhi, Jul 31 (PTI) Widespread protests broke out across the country on Thursday over alleged mismanagement in the ongoing SSC Selection Post Phase 13 recruitment exam, with aspirants and teachers converging at Jantar Mantar under a "Delhi Chalo" call to demand accountability and reform in the process.

Protesters alleged administrative lapses, technical failures, and the use of force by police against peaceful demonstrators.

Also Read | EVM Cross-Verification: ECI Reaffirms Electronic Voting Machines' Credibility, Says 'EVMs Found Tamper-Proof Again After Verification in Maharashtra'.

The exam, which began on July 24 and is scheduled to conclude on August 1, has seen numerous complaints of abrupt cancellations, server crashes, unresponsive systems, and remote exam centres, located as far as 500 km from candidates' homes.

"Aspirants are being sent to far-flung centres, only to discover that the exam is cancelled. At some venues, cattle heads were kept on the ground floor while students were giving exams upstairs. Bouncers have been deployed to silence students who raise concerns. The mouse doesn't work, systems hang. This is what we're facing," a teacher from the protest told PTI Videos.

Also Read | Air India Express Passenger Misses Delhi Stop, Inadvertently Flies to Bhubaneswar; Airline Launches Probe.

He said during a meeting with the SSC director, officials admitted to receiving over 55,000 complaints related to the exam.

"If there are 3 lakh students and 55,000 have registered issues, that alone speaks volumes. SSC-CGL, with 30 lakh aspirants, is scheduled to start from August 13. How will SSC manage that with these broken systems?" he said.

Many students alleged that exam centres were located in remote or unsafe locations.

"The government awarded the tender to a blacklisted company. How can a company with such a background be trusted with exams that determine our future?" a student said.

Another protestor added, "Even if we manage to reach the centre after spending thousands, we are told the exam is cancelled. There's no clarity on rescheduling. Our time, money, and most importantly, crucial years of preparation are being wasted. Who is answerable for that?"

A number of aspirants also questioned the presence of bouncers at examination venues.

"What is the utility of bouncers at an exam centre? We are not criminals. We're demanding a better system, not creating a riot," a candidate said.

Meanwhile, social media platforms saw a surge of support for the protestors, with hashtags like #SSC_System_Sudharo, #SSCMisManagement, and #SSCVendorFailure trending on X.

Users from across the country posted messages demanding immediate intervention from the SSC and the Ministry of Personnel.

Among those backing the protest was the National Students' Union of India (NSUI), which alleged police resorted to a lathi charge on peacefully protesting students at Jantar Mantar.

NSUI president Varun Choudhary, who joined the protest, said, "This is not just about exam mismanagement, it is about the government trying to silence the youth who are asking for justice."

The student body also submitted a letter to the SSC demanding a high-level inquiry, vendor accountability, and reforms in the recruitment process. It warned that if the government fails to act, it will intensify protests nationwide.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)