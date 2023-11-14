Bhind (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 14 (ANI): During the third day of his election campaign in Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took a dig at the Congress, questioning the relevance of aligning with a party that falls short in ensuring security and development.

The UP Chief Minister urged the public to support the BJP candidates in the poll fray in Madhya Pradesh, emphasizing the accomplishments of Chief Minister of the state Shivraj Singh Chouhan. In addition to criticizing the Congress, CM Yogi also targeted the BSP. He questioned the gathering about any instances of extortion (vasooli) while traveling from Khajuraho to Lucknow, with the people of Madhya Pradesh unanimously responding in the negative.

CM Yogi Adityanath urged voters to support Semaria MLA and BJP candidate KP Tripathi. Referring to the Deepotsav in Ayodhya, he asserted that in Congress rule, such festivities and the construction of the Ram temple would not have been possible.

Criticizing Congress for its failure in providing security and development, CM Yogi questioned the value of carrying the burden of such a party. He credited PM Modi and Shivraj Singh Chouhan for the development that transformed Madhya Pradesh from a BIMARU state to a developed one in the last 20 years.

CM Yogi highlighted the historical alliance of the Kol community with Lord Ram during the crisis, accusing Congress of misleading various communities. Emphasizing PM Modi's inclusive development approach, he accused Congress of deception, stating that there is no need to give them importance.

Yogi Adityanath, campaigning for BJP candidates Arvind Pataria from Rajnagar and Dilip Ahirwar from Chandla, expressed satisfaction with the Municipal Council being named after Lavkush. He highlighted the shift in global perception towards India since 2014, noting the country's emergence on a new path.

"Previously, headlines were dominated by infiltration in Ladakh, Kargil, Arunachal, and Kashmir, but today the focus is on teaching terrorists a lesson," added Yogi.

With only one MLA for BSP and two for Congress out of 403 seats in UP, Yogi emphasized that the people of UP have understood them, advocating against letting the parties open their accounts in Madhya Pradesh. Khajuraho is a part of this assembly constituency. From here, the route to Lucknow via Jhansi is easy, he said.

"Now, extortion and hooliganism are nonexistent. A double engine government ensures security, good governance, and development. Before 2017, the mafia formed a parallel government in UP, but now they have disappeared. A new story of development is unfolding there."

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath conducted a rally in support of BJP candidate Dr Arvind Singh Bhadauria from the Ater assembly constituency and Narendra Singh Kushwaha, the candidate from Bhind. He remarked, "If you take them to Bhopal, they will bring you to Ayodhya."

CM Yogi Adityanath reiterated the commitment to fulfill the promise of bringing Ramlala and removing the structure of slavery, which has been accomplished. He also announced the date of January 22, 2024, for the grand installation of Maryada Purushottam Prabhu Shri Ram in his temple.

CM Yogi emphasized the importance of true companionship during times of crisis, contrasting it with the absence of Congress members during the COVID-19 pandemic. He pointed out that while the country faced challenges during the pandemic, "Bhai-behen ko Madhya Pradesh-Uttar Pradesh ki nahi, Nana-Nani ki yaad aati thi (During the pandemic, instead of remembering UP and MP, the brother sister duo remembered their maternal grand mother)." (ANI)

