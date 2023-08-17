New Delhi [India], August 17 (ANI): Senior leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday said he became the Congress' national president with the support of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

Addressing the Mahila Congress Block Presidents and office bearers' meeting at the Talkatora Stadium here in the national capital, Kharge recalled his political journey, saying it feels good when a leader gets due recognition for his work in the party.

"In 1969, I became the president of the Block Congress Committee and within two years, I was elected an MLA. Since then, I never lost any of the elections I contested. Though I did face some difficulties in between, Sonia-ji trusted me with a stint in the Rajya Sabha. I am indebted to her," Kharge said.

"When you have leaders, who give due recognition for all the work that you have put in for the party, it feels good. Had it not been for the support I received from Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, I wouldn't have become the president of the Congress," Kharge added.

Hitting out at the BJP, the Congress president said, "They (BJP) want to send leaders to jail. If someone gives a speech or says something that offends then, a case is registered against him. They are in the habit of jailing leaders and registering false FIRs against them. Many are being put behind bars for speaking the truth." (ANI)

