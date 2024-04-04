Mandya (Karnataka) [India], April 4 (ANI): Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday accused the Congress of pursuing the policy of dividing people based on religion.

While addressing an election rally in Karnataka's Mandya, he said that in contrast to the Congress government in Karnataka, the Union government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi pursued the policy of 'Sabka ka sath, Sabka ka Vikas'.

"You all have to make Prime Minister Narendra Modi win all 28 seats in Karnataka... I am here to tell you about our vision, 'Abki baar 400 paar'," CM Sawant said.

"PM Modi's government works on the policy 'Sabka ka sath, Sabka ka vikas'. The Congress government in Karnataka pursues the policy of division based on religion," he added.

He alleged that the Congress governments did not work for the development of the states or the country. He said that the Modi government at the Centre worked for the welfare of women, farmers, youth and the poor.

In the 2019 general election, the BJP secured its biggest tally ever in Karnataka - winning 25 of the 28 seats. In that election, Congress was in alliance with the JD(S).

The Congress won from just one of the 19 constituencies it contested from, while the JD(S) won one out of nine in the 2019 election.

This time the BJP is in alliance with JD(S).

The Congress, having won the last Assembly election by a big margin, is expecting a better performance this time.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Thursday said that the Congress will create history by winning a large number of Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka in the coming election.

"We will create history by winning more seats from Karnataka...As Parliament elections and assembly elections go on, as per the ratio more than the assembly, we will have the parliament seats," Shivakumar told ANI.

Further talking about Lok Sabha elections DK Shivakumar said, "This election is not important for me but for the country and the state. A country which has to have a new change...There are a lot of issues...including the time of COVID-19, the different attitudes toward helping a common man who suffered, I believe people will remember and they will go for a change."

Karnataka will have elections in two phases on April 26 and May 7 for 28 constituencies. Karnataka has 28 Lok Sabha constituencies, including five seats reserved for SC candidates and two for ST candidates.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP won 25 seats with a vote share of 51.7 per cent, while the Congress won 1 seat with a 32.1 per cent vote share, and JD(S) and Independent won one seat each in Karnataka. The general election for 543 Lok Sabha seats will be held in seven phases starting April 19, with counting to be held on June 4. (ANI)

