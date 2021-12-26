New Delhi [India], December 26 (ANI): Slamming Congress leader Digvijay Singh for his remark on Savarkar, Bharatiya Janata Party MP Harnath Singh Yadav said "why Congress party is repeatedly targeting Hindu society".

This comes after the Congress leader on Saturday said, "Veer Savarkar, in his book, had said that Hinduism has nothing to do with Hindutva. He never considered cow as 'Maata' and had no problem in consuming beef."

Speaking to ANI, the BJP MP said, Veer Savarkar faced torture in jail and sacrificed his life for the country. Why is the congress party targeting repeatedly Hindu society?

He further slammed Congress leader for his remark that BJP will change the constitution if voted in 2024 again.

The way late Indira Gandhi trampled on the Constitution from 1975 to 77, did the Congress forget the history? he asked.

Speaking further Yadav said, "Babasaheb Ambedkar, who was the architect of the Constitution, had been humiliated from time to time by Congress Party, the BJP will never do that." (ANI)

