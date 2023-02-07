New Delhi, Feb 7 (PTI) The Opposition on Tuesday targeted the government in Rajya Sabha over the Adani issue, saying why it was not agreeing to their demand of a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe to clear the air on the allegations made by the Hindenburg research report against the business group.

Participating in the discussion on the Motion of Thanks on President's address, opposition members asked the government to take corrective measures on the Adani issue or else it will bring it down, and alleged that only the rich were benefiting under the "BJP's Amrit Kaal".

The Upper House resumed proceedings at 2 PM after an adjournment in the morning due to uproar over the Adani issue. It took up the motion of thanks on the President's address after three days of disruptions by opposition members who are pressing for a JPC probe.

AAP, BRS and Shiv Sena (Thackeray) boycotted the debate, saying they wanted a discussion on the Adani issue first and the government had not ordered a JPC yet.

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had also stayed away from the President's address to the Joint Sitting of Parliament on January 31, the first day of the Budget Session.

Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday expressed anguish over it, saying it is for the "first time" in the country's history that a "proclaimed boycott" has taken place.

Initiating the debate, BJP member K Laxman said the NDA government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was working for the development of women, poor and backward classes while also enhancing the country's leadership role globally.

He lauded initiatives like the National Education Policy, Ayushman Bharat, the nomination of more women to the Rajya Sabha and the Vande Bharat train service.

Digvijaya Singh (Congress) alleged that only a select few and the rich were being benefited during "Amrit Kaal of the BJP". He alleged that 21 people held assets equal to 70 crore people.

Alleging that the Hindenburg report against the Adani group accuses it of using political connections to win favourable treatment from the government, he said, "With such allegations, the government of India must come out with a clear report, a clear statement."

"How far is this correct? Why are SEBI, the regulatory authorities not coming out with a statement? Their silence is something which casts aspersions on the interest, the crony capitalism of the BJP," Singh said.

Singh called for an investigation into the resignation of former UK prime minister Boris Johnson's brother from the firm Elara Capital after the report was released.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Derek O'Brien raised the issue of the "boycott" call given by some Hindu outfits against the film "Pathaan" and praised the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer saying it carried a beautiful message.

"Well done India's biggest global ambassadors," he said, lauding those who made 'Pathaan'.

"What we could not do, Shah Rukh Khan, Dimple Kapadia and John Abraham have shown this country.

"We learnt from them.... Do not mess with India's biggest global ambassadors. You asked them to boycott Bollywood, they showed you one film with a beautiful message," he said.

The TMC leader alleged the government was consistently weakening institutions like the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) over the last eight-nine years.

He accused the Narendra Modi government of using investigating agencies against opposition leaders and the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to "hound the Opposition".

"You cannot have one rule for the Opposition and opponents and one rule for your friends and cronies," he said.

Referring to the Adani issue, he said a huge amount of money of the poor and middle class is at risk and it is the job of the government and institutions to play the role of a watchdog.

John Brittas (CPI-M) warned the government, saying "Mr Adani is going to take you down", and asked it to take corrective measures.

"There is obviously Gau Mata... (but) there is a bigger cow, holy cow in this country, none other than Adani. You don't want us to discuss about Adani, the fiasco, the scandal that is rocking the entire world," Brittas said, wondering why the government was shying away from ordering a joint parliamentary committee probe into the matter.

Opposition parties have been protesting against the government, both in Parliament and outside, after a US-based short-seller firm Hindenburg Research made a litany of allegations, including fraudulent transactions and share price manipulation, against the Adani Group which has denied the charges.

The shares of the group companies witnessed massive sell-offs following the report. The Gautam Adani-led group has dismissed all the allegations.

"History is going to replay again. They should actually read the writing on the wall. Mr Adani is going to take you down. Please take corrective steps," he said.

"We have a great history of ensuring transparency and accountability in this country. Why this government is shying away and running away from the genuine demand for a JPC. Why are you not instituting an inquiry," he said.

Earlier moving the motion of thanks, BJP's K Laxman said it was a historic moment when a woman from a tribal community addressed the joint session of Parliament as President of the country.

He also said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presenting the first Union Budget in 'Amrit Kaal' is also equally significant.

These establish the importance given to women by Prime Minister Modi as a visionary leader, Laxman asserted, while highlighting the achievements of the government in the nine years since the BJP came to power.

Former Union minister Prakash Javadekar said the country waited for 75 years for a tribal to reach the post of President.

Laxman said President in her address stressed on the significance of the Amrit Kaal and also stated that India would become self-reliant and poverty free with the youth and women playing important roles in the development of the country.

He also said under the BJP government, India's standing in the world has significantly increased.

There was a time when India looked to the outside world most of the time for help but today the world is looking at India for assistance, be it for combating COVID-19, terrorism or for world peace, Laxman said.

"As far as foreign affairs are concerned, India is now showing the world the solutions to its problems, specially through its presidency of G20 and the role it played in the Ukraine war and being the pharmacy of the world," he said.

Tiruchi Siva, DMK MP spoke on the hike in petrol and diesel prices and highlighted the plight of farmers.

Sasmit Patra (BJD) demanded a reduction in GST on tendu leaves from the current 18 per cent, and also special focus status category to Odisha.

V Vijayasai Reddy of YSRCP also demanded special status category for Andhra Pradesh.

BJP MP Surendra Singh Nagar said there have been no allegations of scams on the Modi government ever since it came into power in 2014.

