New Delhi [India], April 3 (ANI): Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar hit out at the BJP for "selective protests" against price hikes on Thursday, accusing the central government of raising LPG and fuel prices previously.

"There have been fuel prices hikes and LPG cylinder price hikes in the past by the BJP government at the Centre. Now, the toll prices have been hiked. The BJP never protests against these price rises," he said while speaking to reporters.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) recently raised the price of tolls by upto five per cent. Shivakumar's comments come amidst the state government announcing a price hike of Rs 2 per litre of diesel from April 1.

Shivakumar said that that farmers are benefiting from the state government's previous milk price hike.

"Farmers are getting benefited by our milk price hike. We need to look at all segments of the society while considering pricing. Is it enough if one wears a green towel? Farmers are looking to sell their cattle as dairy farming is becoming unviable. This price rise will help them. Milk prices in Karnataka are lower in Karnataka than many other states," he added.

Asked about the rift between the BJP and JDS with regards to the protests, he said, "I don't want to comment on their party affairs. They are the two faces of the same coin. They are protesting for their political existence, let them."

When asked about meeting with Rahul Gandhi, he said, "Rahul Gandhi is our national leader and it is natural to meet him. We meet many leaders when in Delhi. There was no discussion on the MLC seats, will discuss it when the time comes."

Shivakumar also met with Union Jal Shakti Minister C R Patil in New Delhi today, along with CM Siddaramaiah, to discuss the state's pending water resources proposals.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah also met with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at his residence in New Delhi to discuss the implementation of the Gig Workers' Welfare Act, as promised by the party 0during the Bharat Jodo Yatra and elections.

The meeting was also attended by Ministers Santosh Lad, Priyank Kharge, and MB Patil. (ANI)

