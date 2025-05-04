Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 4 (ANI): After a 20-year-old driver was declared brain dead on Thursday following a tragic accident, his wife chose to donate his organs

Banoth Ramana, a resident of Warangal district in Telangana, got into an accident when a tractor suddenly collided with his two-wheeler on April 27 last month. His family rushed him to a private hospital in Hyderabad.

At 9:05 PM on May 1, Ramana was declared brain dead.

Ramana's wife, Kalyani, chose to donate his organs, which have given six patients a second chance at life. According to an official associated with Jeevandan, Telangana initiative, the donated organs include two kidneys, a liver, a heart, and two corneas.

Similarly, in April, the family of a 46-year-old woman consented to organ donation in Delhi after she was declared brain dead following a tragic accident.

This selfless act facilitated the successful transplantation of her two kidneys, two lungs, and one liver, providing a second lease of life to several individuals in dire need. The woman was admitted in critical condition on March 19, and despite the best possible medical efforts, she was declared brain dead on March 27. During a time of profound grief, her family chose to donate her organs, bringing hope and new beginnings to others.

Dr Pankaj Kumar, Senior Director-Critical Care, said that the care of critically ill patients requires not just exceptional medical skills but a profound commitment to empathetically aligning with the wishes of both the patients and their families.

"This donation not only showcases the life-sustaining impact of such decisions but also serves as a powerful reminder of the ripple effect one person's selfless act can have on the broader community," Kumar said. (ANI)

