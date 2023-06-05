New Delhi, Jun 5 (PTI) A 32-year-old wife of a CISF constable was arrested, along with her lover, in connection with the killing of her husband in southwest Delhi's Ghitorni area, police said on Monday.

The wife, MK, is a resident of Jhajjar district in Haryana and has two children with her husband.

According to police, she helped cover up her husband's death after he was strangled by her lover, a 24-year-old Rahul Yadav alias Deepak from Mahendergarh district.

Rajiv, 38, was reported at Vasant Kunj South Police Station to have slipped in his bathroom on Wednesday and was taken to Safdarjung Hospital.

The hospital told police that he was declared brought dead.

According to police, MK had told the hospital that Rajiv had had a history of electric shock and died of it inside their washroom. There were no visible injury marks on his body.

Rajiv, a constable at Central Industrial Security force, lived in Ghitorni's Nav Shakti Apartments in a rented house, police said.

On Saturday, his autopsy report was received and the cause of death turned out to be manual strangulation, following which a murder case was registered, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Manoj C said.

In the analysis of CCTV footage, police observed a man entering and leaving the building twice at the time of incident. MK, when questioned, said the man was Rahul Yadav alias Deepak, the DCP said. Yadav was apprehended and interrogated.

He revealed he was in a relationship with the constable's wife and on Wednesday, he had had a fight with him, during which strangled him, police said.

After his death, Yadav and MK forced Rajiv's body inside a bucket filled with water and immersed an electric rod in it to give the impression that he died of an electric shock, police said.

