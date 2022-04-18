Agartala (Tripura) [India], April 18 (ANI): A 45-years old woman was attacked by a wild bear in the Laxmicherra area under Tripura's South District, leaving her grievously injured.

The victim was learnt to have gone deep into the forest to gather tubers and vegetables but did not return. The local youth later spotted her and shifted her to a local hospital.

According to police sources, the woman has been identified as Mousanti Reang.

Speaking to ANI, Swapna Reang, a resident of the victim's neighbourhood said, "She went to collect forest vegetables like every day but she did not come back in time. Sensing trouble, the local youth went to the jungle in searching and found her lying on the surface bleeding profusely. The locals noticed that she was attacked by a wild bear and both of her eyes were knocked out by the predator. She sustained sharp cuts on her face and other parts of the body."

The locals, she said, wasting no time, shifted her to South Tripura District hospital but the doctors referred her to GBP hospital observing her deteriorating health conditions.

Meanwhile, a team of forest officials led by a Range Officer searched the spot and came to the conclusion that it could be an attack by a wild bear.

Speaking to ANI over the phone, SDFO Bokafa Babul Mog said, "We have sent a team of forest personnel on the spot of occurrence and prima facie evidence suggests that it is a bear attack. None of the villagers has seen the animal but the villagers believe that wild bears often stray out of the deep forests in search of water and food." (ANI)

