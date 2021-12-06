Chandigarh, Dec 6 (PTI) Congress MP Partap Singh Bajwa on Monday said he will contest the Punjab Assembly polls from Qadian in Gurdaspur, prompting his younger brother and sitting MLA Fateh Jang Bajwa to stake claim.

The MLA said he is the party's candidate from his family's traditional seat and has the backing of Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Partap Singh Bajwa, on the other hand, told reporters, "Everything has been discussed with the party high command and I have got the green signal from them and they also want me to come to Punjab. I have decided to contest from traditional seat Qadian."

When asked what would happen to his younger brother who is already the MLA from the Qadian, Bajwa said, "God knows".

Reacting to his brother's statement, Fateh Jang Bajwa said, "I am the party candidate."

Navjot Singh Sidhu who had attended a rally of 50,000 people on December 2 here had blessed him, he said.

"He gave me the green signal. Partap Singh Bajwa is a very senior leader. He has a big stature in Punjab and he can go anywhere," he said.

The Congress MP earlier in the day held a workers' meeting.

He visited Gurdaspur days after the Punjab Congress chief addressed a public gathering at Qadian organised by Fateh Jung Bajwa. Sidhu backed him at the rally.

The Congress on Monday appointed Partap Singh Bajwa as the chairman of its manifesto committee for the Punjab Assembly polls, which are due early next year.

On Monday, the MP said in a tweet, “Starting mission Qadian 2022 by meeting public and party workers.”

Bajwa on Sunday in a tweet had said, “Leaving for my Karmabhoomi Qadian. Back to Punjab Politics where my heart belongs.”

