Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 19 (ANI): Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday said that he will contest elections after taking permission from Azamgarh residents.

Yadav is currently an MP from Azamgarh.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Man Stabs Sister's Friend to Death for Interacting With Her.

Addressing a press conference today, Yadav said, "I will contest elections after taking permission from the people of Azamgarh."

This statement comes ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. Elections for the 403 Assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases starting February 10. The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7 in seven phases.

Also Read | Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G Launched in India at Rs 39,999; Now Available for Online Sale.

The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)