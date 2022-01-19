Xiaomi has officially launched the 11T Pro 5G smartphone today in India. The device had debuted globally in September last year along with the Xiaomi 11T phone. It is now available for sale in the country via Amazon India, Mi Home, Mi.com and other retail outlets. Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G is priced at Rs 39,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model. The 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB variants cost Rs 41,999 and Rs 43,999, respectively. Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G Launching Today in India, Watch LIVE Streaming Here.

Xiaomi is offering a Rs 5,000 instant discount to customers who make their purchases via Citi cards and credit EMI. This brings the effective price down to Rs 34,999, Rs 36,999 and Rs 38,999, respectively.

Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G (Photo Credits: Xiaomi)

It gets ready in a flash!! You can fully charge the #Xiaomi11TPro 5G in ___ minutes. Tell us in the comment section using the hashtags #Xiaomi11TPro 5G & #TheHyperphone #Xiaomi11TPro| Sale is Live For TnCs, head here: https://t.co/ZtjvwhOoaw pic.twitter.com/I9HBqvm01p — Xiaomi India | #Xiaomi11TPro 😎 (@XiaomiIndia) January 19, 2022

Xiaomi 11T Pro sports a 6.67-inch FHD+ TrueColour display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

For optics, the device gets a triple rear camera setup comprising a 108MP primary lens, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera and an 8MP telemacro snapper. Upfront, there is a 16MP shooter. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, a USB Type-C port and 5G. Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G is fuelled by a 5,000mAh battery with 120W fast charging support.

