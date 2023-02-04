Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 4 (ANI): Continuing his attack on Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) leader and former MP Kirit Somaiya said that he will lodge a formal police complaint later in the day on Saturday against its Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) public utility, and also against private firms and contractors associated with the civic body.

Kirit Somaiya in a tweet on Saturday said, "COVID ki Kamai. Today 3:30 pm I along with 100 Workers/Drivers will file Complaint at Colaba Police Station against BEST, Kish Corporate Services of Kishori Pednekar and MP Enterprises for cheating fraud Forgery and robing employees of salaries, provident fund."

Also Read | GATE 2023 Examination Begins From Today; Know Exam Schedule, Paper Wise Timings and Other Important Instructions Here.

Somaiya earlier on Wednesday announced that he will expose "one more scam of the civic body".

"COVID ki KAMAI" Exposing One more scam of BMC today. 2.30 pm today, I will be meeting Labour Minister Suresh Khade at Mantralaya Mumbai to submit a detailed complaint," the BJP leader said in a tweet.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Mother-Daughter End Life by Jumping in Front of Goods Train in Bijnor.

Last month also Somaiya alleged corruption on part of BMC in procuring Remdisivir injections during the Covid-19 pandemic.

But, the Maharashtra Lokayukta exculpated the BMC of any "irregularity" or "non-transparency" in a complaint filed by the BJP leader.

"It has not been established and proved by the complainant that there was any corruption in the purchase of injection Remdesivir by the respondents. It is also not proved that there was irregularity and non-transparency in the purchase of this injection by them," the Lokayukta stated in an order. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)