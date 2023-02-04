Mumbai, February 4: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur began the GATE 2023 Exam from today, February 4. The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering exam (GATE) will be conducted today, February 4 and on 5, 11 and 12, 2023. The GATE 2023 examination will be held in two shifts at 8 zones across the country and few other international centers.

The GATE 2023 examination will be conducted in two shifts - from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. Last month on January 9, the admit card for GATE 2023 examination was released. It is still available for candidates and applicants on the official site of GATE at gate.iitk.ac.in. CA Foundation Result Dec 2022 Declared: ICAI Declares CA Foundation Exam December 2022 Results at icai.nic.in, Know How To Check, Download Scorecard and Merit List.

GATE 2023 Exam Schedule and Paper Timings:

4th February, 2023 09:30 am to 12:30 pm CS 02:30 pm to 05:30 pm AR, ME 5th February 2023 09:30 am to 12:30 pm EE, ES, XH 02:30 pm – 5:30 pm BM, CY, EC 11th February 2023 09:30 am to 12:30 pm GG, IN, MA, PE, XE, XL 02:30 pm to 05:30 pm AE, AG, BT, CH, EY, GE, MT, NM, PH, PI, TF 12th February 2023 09:30 am to 12:30 pm CE1, ST 02:30 pm to 5:30 pm CE2, MN

The GATE 2023 examination is being held for 29 papers, however, candidates are allowed to appear for one or a maximum of two papers only. Each paper of GATE 2023 examination is of 100 marks of which 15 marks is for General Aptitude while the rest 85 marks is to cover the syllabus of the said exam. Jharkhand Home Guard Recruitment 2023: Vacancies Notified For 1478 Posts at Dhanbad.nic.in, Here’s How to Apply.

As the GATE 2023 exam begins today, candidates must remember to carry their admit card and valid photo ID to the exam centre without fail. They are also advised to reach the exam centre at least half an hour before the exam begins. Carrying electronic devices inside the exam centre is strictly prohibited.

