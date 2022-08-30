Jammu, Aug 30 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Congress president Vikar Rasool Wani on Tuesday played down chain of resignations in the party and said "cowards" run away during difficult times as the state unit held a show of strength rally here.

He said the new leadership will strive hard to make the Congress "number one" party in the Union territory.

Also Read | Babri Masjid Demolition Case: Supreme Court Closes Contempt Proceedings Against Uttar Pradesh Government and Others.

Wani, the newly appointed Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) chief, arrived here on Tuesday, with party leaders and workers lining up on both sides of the road to welcome him. He was accompanied by AICC in-charge J-K and MP Rajani Patil.

"We will fight the BJP as well as those selfish people who have left the party. We will make the party number one in Jammu and Kashmir," Wani told reporters.

Also Read | Asus ROG Phone 6D Ultimate Launching on September 19, 2022.

Dubbing those who left the Congress as "loyalists of Azad", he said only cowards run away during difficult times.

"Those who are loyal to (Ghulam Nabi) Azad will leave the party but there are thousands who are loyal to congress and they will stay in the party."

He said leaving of some people will not matter much to the party. "There will not be any major loss to the Congress," Wani added.

As many as 64 senior Congress leaders, including former deputy chief minister Tara Chand, resigned from the party in support of Ghulam Nabi Azad here on Tuesday, asserting that Azad's vision will shape a new and bright future for Jammu and Kashmir. Azad, 73, former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, quit the Congress on Friday.

The JKPCC chief was received by senior leaders Raman Bhalla and Yogesh Sawhney amid pro-Congress and Pro-Rahul Gandhi slogans. The Congress cavalcade of vehicles and motorcycles then moved in the city.

Amid drum beating, Congress workers lined up on two sides of the road and showered flowers upon the newly announced leadership of the J-K Congress.

"Those interested to leave the party and want to go with Azad can leave.The party only wants loyalists who stand with the idealogy of party and its leadership," Bhalla said.

Pointing towards the huge number of Congress activists, he said, "This is the proof of loyalty. We don't want disloyal and selfish people who after enjoying power for years leave the party in its difficult times."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)