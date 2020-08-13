Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Aug 13 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday said that the party will bring a vote of confidence in the Rajasthan assembly.

"We could have proved our majority even without these 19 MLAs (Sachin Pilot and 18 MLAs who were supporting him) but it would not have given us happiness. We will bring a vote of confidence," Gehlot said.

Also Read | Monsoon session of Haryana Vidhan Sabha will Commence from August 26: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates on August 13, 2020.

Earlier in the day, the Congress said that it is united to take on the BJP which is planning to bring a no-confidence motion against the Ashok Gehlot government.

The remarks came after a meeting of Congress Legislature Party which was attended by Sachin Pilot, whose rebellion had caused a crisis in the Congress government in the state.

Also Read | Mumbai: Building Collapses in Chembur, One Person Killed, Four Sustain Serious Injuries.

Talking to reporters after the meeting held at Gehlot's residence, Congress general secretary KC Venugopal said "everything went on well".

"Now the Congress family is united. We will fight against BJP's bad politics. The Congress party will stand united in Vidhan Sabha tomorrow," he said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)