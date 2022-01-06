Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], January 6 (ANI): Kerala government on Thursday said that it would not abandon the SilverLine project though the Opposition parties are protesting against it.

"The government will not go back from implementing development activities. It is not right to abandon the SilverLine project because some people are protesting. It is the duty of the government to lead the state to progress. It is not the duty of the government to give in to the opposition. The state should progress from time to time," Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said.

"There may be opposition and difficulties in implementing development activities. As the state gets better, so will the lives of the people. There will be minor difficulties to citizens in implementing development activities required for the state. But the government aims to minimize the hardships caused by it," Vijayan said.

The CM said that the argument that the project is harmful to the environment is completely false.

"The SilverLine does not pass through ecologically sensitive areas or wildlife areas. It does not obstruct the flow of any river or stream. There are plans to drastically reduce carbon emissions. Freight vehicles can also be delivered on the SilverLine through the Ro-Ro system. Cars can also be taken through this. There will also be a huge reduction in the use of fossil fuels. 500 crore fossil fuel consumption can be reduced. This is a great benefit to nature. The government will not implement development by forgetting nature," he said.

He also denied the arguments that the project will cause major flooding.

The project cost is estimated at Rs 63,941 crore. Loans will be made available at low-interest rates in collaboration with international agencies. There will be central and state share. The construction will be in five packages. Construction will take place 24 hours a day, every day. The aim is to complete the land acquisition within two years and the construction within three years. The more time it takes, the higher the project cost. The project will be completed on a fast-track system. During the construction of the project, 50,000 jobs will be created and with the implementation of the project, 11,000 jobs will be created.

Congress, BJP, and other opposition parties are raising concerns over SilverLine project and protesting against it. (ANI)

