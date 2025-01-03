New Delhi, Jan 3 (PTI) Days after China announced its plan to build a mega dam on Brahmaputra river in Tibet, India on Friday said it will continue to monitor and take necessary measures to protect its interests.

In its first reaction to the proposed dam, New Delhi urged Beijing to ensure that the interests of downstream states of the Brahmaputra are not harmed by activities in upstream areas.

Also Read | Udaipur Road Accident: 5 Killed, 8 Injured After Truck Collides With Tempo on National Highway in Rajasthan.

"We will continue to monitor and take necessary measures to protect our interests," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

There have been apprehensions that the dam will have adverse impact on Arunachal Pradesh as well as Assam.

Also Read | Telangana Weather Update: Cold Wave Grips State, Minimum Temperature Drops Below 10 Degrees; Check Details Here.

"As a lower riparian state with established user rights to the waters of the river, we have consistently expressed, through expert-level as well as diplomatic channels, our views and concerns to the Chinese side over mega projects on rivers in their territory," Jaiswal said.

"These have been reiterated, along with the need for transparency and consultation with downstream countries, following the latest report," he said.

"The Chinese side has been urged to ensure that the interests of downstream states of the Brahmaputra are not harmed by activities in upstream areas," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)