Kolkata, Nov 19 (PTI) The West Bengal government will take steps to allow hearing and speech-impaired children to send text messages to the child helpline number 1098 for lodging complaints about violence against them, a minister said.

At present, only voice calls can be made to the helpline number.

At an event organised by Unicef on Monday, West Bengal Women and Child Development Minister Shashi Panja along with senior officials of her department interacted with a group of underprivileged school students from Kolkata and nearby areas to discuss their issues.

Shagufta, a hearing-impaired girl, told the minister that now one can only make voice calls to the 1098 helpline number and asked her to allow a text messaging facility to the number so that a child like her can also lodge complaints.

Panja promised to take steps to include text messaging facility to the 1098 helpline number so that people with hearing and speech impairment can also lodge complaints, according to a Unicef release.

The minister told the children about the state government schemes, like 'Kanyashree Prakalpa', 'Sabuj Sathi' and mid-day meals, meant for them and to safeguard their rights.

Panja urged the children to make their friends and classmates aware of their rights and the benefits of government schemes meant for them.

The programme on the theme 'Listen to the future' was facilitated by Unicef with several city-based NGOs to uphold child rights.

Addressing the programme held in the run-up to World Children's Day on November 20, Monjur Hossain, Chief of Unicef in West Bengal, said, "My realisation from this interaction has been that many welfare issues of children which are yet to come to our mind have already been discussed by them. Unicef will create opportunities for children to voice their views and help make better decisions with their participation."

