Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 2 (ANI): Lok Sabha MP Gyaneshwar Patil, who has been fielded from the Khandwa constituency by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, said that he will take the work done by his party to the lowest strata of society.

"We are going to campaign, taking the message of development work done by PM Modi and the Chief Minister throughout the year. We aim to take the work done by our government for youth employment, for farmers and for women's empowerment to the lowest strata and work for the welfare of all sections of society," Patil said speaking to ANI on Saturday.

Thanking the national and state leadership for fielding him in Khandwa, Patil said, "I will do my best and the Bharatiya Janata Party will win by a historic margin in the Lok Sabha elections."

Responding to a question, asked by the reporter, if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is going to reap electoral benefits from the inauguration of the Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya, Patil said, "Lord Ram is our god and his blessings are with us and the country's people...However, development is our first priority..."

On his candidature from Hoshangabad, BJP leader Darshan Singh Choudhary saidys, "Our party is a cadre-based party. Our party promotes those who work with dedication. Workers like me, who have never fought an election are given the opportunity to contest the country's biggest election, only the BJP can do this..."

On BJP's first candidate list for Lok Sabha elections 2024, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said, "...I am happy that today candidature for 195 seats was announced for the Lok Sabha elections...On my behalf, I congratulate all the candidates..."

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav arrived at BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan's residence.

BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan will contest from MP's Vidhisha.

Workers chanted slogans of 'baar baar Modi sarkar' and Bharat Mata ki jai as they burst crackers soon after the BJP announced its first list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, encompassing 16 States and 2 Union Territories with a total of 195 nominees.

The first list of candidates includes 34 ministers from both the Union and state levels, along with the name of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. The announced names included those for 51 seats in Uttar Pradesh, 20 in West Bengal and five in Delhi.Eight women and 47 young leaders feature in the party's first list of candidates for 16 States and Union Territories, including 57 candidates from Other Backward Classes (OBC), 27 from Scheduled Castes (SC) and 17 from Scheduled Tribes (ST).Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will fight again from Kota in Rajasthan, and Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya from Porbandar.

However, other Union Ministers whose names have been announced by the BJP in the first list of candidates include Rajnath Singh, Mansukh Mandaviya, Jitendra Singh, Sarbananda Sonowal, Gajendra Shekhawat, Bhupender Yadav, G Kishan Reddy, Kiren Rijiju, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Rajeev Chandrashekhar, Arjun Ram Meghwal and Arjun Munda.

The BJP has re-nominated Defence Minister Rajnath Singh for the Lucknow constituency and Union Minister Smriti Irani for Amethi in Uttar Pradesh. The party has also chosen to field actor-politician Hema Malini, MoS Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni, Mahesh Sharma, SPS Baghel, and Sakshi Maharaj once more in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from UP.

Earlier in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP-led National Democratic (NDA) won a total of 303 seats, leaving the Congress behind at 52 seats. The Lok Sabha polls are slated to be held in April-May this year. (ANI)

