Hyderabad, Jun 1 (PTI) Miss World Americas Jessica Pedroso walked into the spotlight not only as a beauty queen but as a voice for an entire continent.

She won the title during the 72nd Miss World contest held in Hyderabad on Saturday.

As she prepares to embark on her year of service and advocacy, the Brazilian said she is carrying more than a title -- she carries a continent's hope, and with it, a deep resolve to turn beauty into impact.

In an exclusive interview with PTI on Sunday, Pedroso expressed profound joy at being crowned Miss World Americas, calling it a "moment of deep pride and gratitude."

"Winning for my continent is more than just a title," she said. "It is a tribute to the vibrant cultures, the resilience, and the beauty that lives in every corner of the Americas," added Pedroso.

The Brazilian beauty thanked her family and friends back home, crediting their constant support as her pillar of strength throughout the Miss World journey. "I carried their hopes and prayers with me at every stage," she said.

Pedroso's vision extends beyond the sash and the crown. With the same grace that earned her the continental title, she affirmed that her "Beauty with a Purpose" mission will not be confined to her own experiences.

"I will be championing causes not just for Brazil, but for the wider Americas," she said. "There are voices waiting to be heard, lives waiting to be uplifted -- and I believe I can help amplify them."

She also offered an empowering message to fellow contestants and supporters around the world.

"Those of us who didn't win the Miss World crown are not any less. We are all winners -- for standing strong, for representing our nations, and for committing to purpose-driven lives," said Pedroso.

