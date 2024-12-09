Mumbai, Dec 9 (PTI) The winter session of the Maharashtra legislature will commence in Nagpur on December 16.

This announcement was made by legislative assembly speaker Rahul Narwekar on Monday, the last day of the three-day special session of the lower house of the state legislature.

Also Read | One Nation, One Election Bill Likely To Be Table by Centre in Parliament This Winter Session.

The winter session is expected to conclude on December 21 but the official announcement will be made after the business advisory committee met on December 18, said a Vidhan Bhavan official.

He said Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde of Shiv Sena has been designated as the leader of the legislative council.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh Shocker: Man Dies by Suicide After Accusing Wife, In-Laws of Forcing Him To Convert; 4 People Arrested.

Newly-elected members took oath as MLAs during the special session of the assembly held in Mumbai which also saw the election of the speaker and the Mahayuti alliance government led by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis winning a trust vote.

The winter session is conventionally held in Nagpur, the second capital of Maharashtra.

Fadnavis was sworn in as the chief minister for a third time on December 5 at a grand ceremony in Mumbai's Azad Maidan. Eknath Shinde (Shiv Sena) and Ajit Pawar (NCP) took oath as deputy CMs at the ceremony attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)