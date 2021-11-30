New Delhi [India], November 30 (ANI): Trinamool Congress on Tuesday skipped the meeting of Leaders of Opposition for the second consecutive day during the ongoing winter session of the Parliament.

The meeting was attended by leaders of 16 parties including Congress, Shiv Sena and Aam Aadmi Party.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi also joined the meeting.

Other parties that attended the meeting include-- Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Communist Party of India (Marxist), Communist Party of India, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK), Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD), National Conference (NC), Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP), Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), Kerala Congress and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK).

Leaders from various Opposition parties held a meeting at Rajya Sabha LoP Mallikarjun Kharge's office at Parliament on Tuesday over the suspension of 12 Opposition members of the House.

Rajya Sabha on the first day of its business for the Winter Session on Monday suspended 12 opposition members for the rest of the current session, ending on December 23, on account of 'unruly and violent behaviour' during the Monsoon Session of Parliament.

The suspended MPs include six from Congress, two each from TMC and Shiv Sena and one each from CPM and CPI.

The suspended MPs are Elamaram Kareem (CPM), Phulo Devi Netam, Chhaya Verma, R Bora, Rajamani Patel, Syed Nasir Hussain and Akhilesh Prasad Singh of the Congress, Binoy Viswam of CPI, Dola Sen and Shanta Chhetri of Trinamool Congress, Priyanka Chaturvedi and Anil Desai of Shiv Sena. (ANI)

